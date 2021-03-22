Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HARP. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $19.07 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,661,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,773,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

