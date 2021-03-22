Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Harsco worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth about $169,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

