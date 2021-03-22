Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.01 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $252.61 or 0.00459176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $129.26 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 535,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,698 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

