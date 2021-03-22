Hashshare Market Capitalization Tops $186,103.95 (HSS)

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Hashshare has a total market capitalization of $186,103.95 and $313.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashshare has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035642 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001582 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002820 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hashshare Profile

HSS is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,574,625 coins. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare . The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en . Hashshare’s official Twitter account is @HashShare_CM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The HSS (Hashshare) is a project that combines the Bitcoin mining system with a Stakingnode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to develop a network which could provide highest transparency. In addition, the revenue generated by HSS project will be invested in projects separately prepared by the HSS team, which will expand the use of HSS token, and participants can expect increase in the value of HSS. The HSS team will strategically conduct mining in China and Kazakhstan to enhance profitability. “

Buying and Selling Hashshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

