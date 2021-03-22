Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hawaiian stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

