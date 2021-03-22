HC Wainwright Boosts Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $4.50

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

SMTS stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

