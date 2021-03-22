Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,122 shares during the period. Health Catalyst comprises about 2.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Health Catalyst worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $2,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $329,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,454.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,635 shares of company stock worth $3,731,069. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

