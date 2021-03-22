Heart Number Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week (HTN)

Heart Number (CURRENCY:HTN) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Heart Number has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $4,413.00 worth of Heart Number was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heart Number token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Heart Number has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.49 or 0.00473079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00066162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00139233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00814143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Heart Number’s total supply is 7,163,265,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,265,801,963 tokens. The official website for Heart Number is www.heartnumber.com . Heart Number’s official message board is medium.com/heartnumber

