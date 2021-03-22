HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Tops $531.91 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002764 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $531.91 million and $495,813.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002964 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00036865 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008255 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015407 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.