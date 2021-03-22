HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

