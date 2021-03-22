HEIDI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.00 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, HEIDI has traded down 66.3% against the US dollar. One HEIDI token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,337.05 and approximately $25.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.