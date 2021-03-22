Hellenic Coin Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00004169 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $160.19 million and approximately $374,845.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.00342539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

