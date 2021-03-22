HempCoin Price Up 61.2% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 61.2% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $14,251.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,828.33 or 0.99975926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00035570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,136,089 coins and its circulating supply is 261,000,939 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

