Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

