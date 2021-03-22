Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.81 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

