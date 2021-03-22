Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $115.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRI. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Herc stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. Herc has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

