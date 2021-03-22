Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00009441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $24.36 million and approximately $705,299.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00471437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00832559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00075521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

