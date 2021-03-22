Heron Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average daily volume of 391 call options.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,311. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

