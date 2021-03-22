Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP John F. Schultz Sells 269,598 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

