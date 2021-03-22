Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report sales of $296.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.70 million and the highest is $301.30 million. Hexcel reported sales of $541.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $169,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.74 on Monday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

