Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.95.

Several analysts have commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

