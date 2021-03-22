HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

