Hilton Worldwide’s (HLT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $126.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

NYSE:HLT opened at $123.99 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $128.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

