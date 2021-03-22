Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has $144.13 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises about 2.5% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Peloton Interactive worth $144,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Argus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 314,584 shares of company stock worth $43,876,550 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.