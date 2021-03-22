Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has $59.24 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up about 1.0% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Twilio worth $59,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after purchasing an additional 210,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 333,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,542 shares of company stock worth $67,822,093. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

NYSE TWLO traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $352.96. 7,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,535. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.40 and a 200-day moving average of $327.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

