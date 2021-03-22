Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,641 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.88. The company had a trading volume of 95,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average of $193.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

