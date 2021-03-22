Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Announces $0.75 Semi-Annual Dividend

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.
OTCMKTS HNGKY opened at $24.33 on Monday. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
