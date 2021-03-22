Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Announces $0.75 Semi-Annual Dividend

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS HNGKY opened at $24.33 on Monday. Hongkong Land has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

