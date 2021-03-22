Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

