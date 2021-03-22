HOQU Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $294,549.36 and $116,101.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.20 or 0.00635259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024046 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

