Hormel Foods Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.55. 2,089,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,846. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

