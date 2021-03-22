Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading Down 7.2%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. 84,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,829,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $795.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 888,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

