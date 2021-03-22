Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.24. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 1,162,307 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68.
In other news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,960.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
