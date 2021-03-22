HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$55,000.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,750 shares in the company, valued at C$138,325.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Mimeau sold 150,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$174,585.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$277.71 million and a PE ratio of -540.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$1.68.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

