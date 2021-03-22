HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of -59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. HSBC has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 712,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

