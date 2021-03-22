HTMLCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $7.02 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $32,527.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,735.04 or 1.00183384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.59 or 0.00385982 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00288335 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.83 or 0.00716614 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00082674 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003039 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

