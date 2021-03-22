HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.98 Million

Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $263.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.07 million to $269.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $198.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

HUBS stock opened at $448.22 on Monday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $547.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.69 and its 200-day moving average is $376.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in HubSpot by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in HubSpot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

