Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.99.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

HPP stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $148,220,000. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 715,814 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

