HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Cap of $46.94 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $46.94 million and approximately $23.28 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00050323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.22 or 0.00631169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023671 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

