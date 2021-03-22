Huobi Token Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.03 or 0.00023606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $473.83 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.22 or 0.00632744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00067529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

