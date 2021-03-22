HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. HUSD has a market capitalization of $584.07 million and approximately $893.05 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00051011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00646699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023832 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 582,494,954 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

