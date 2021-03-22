Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $306,382.62 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,915.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of H stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.52. 366,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,554. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.53.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.
