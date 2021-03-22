HyperCash Price Reaches $1.15 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

