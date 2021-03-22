HyperDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $184,840.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $184,840.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00632838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023649 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

