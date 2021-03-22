HyperQuant Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $23,898.76 and $5,057.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00629390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023322 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

