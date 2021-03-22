I/O Coin (IOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $345,589.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 82.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $345,589.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 118.4% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.00383202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005066 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.28 or 0.04675110 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000096 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,762,466 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.