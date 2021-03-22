IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.27.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,625 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.29. 140,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

