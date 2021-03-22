iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICAD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 184,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,705. iCAD has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $482.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iCAD by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 24.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.