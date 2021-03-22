ichi.farm Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00471475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00140754 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.91 or 0.00818434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

