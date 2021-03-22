iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.13% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.73. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

