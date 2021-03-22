ICON Market Cap Tops $1.20 Billion (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One ICON coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $84.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,326,071 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

